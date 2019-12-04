A WEEKEND full of activities and festive fun will take place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens’ starting on Saturday.
The ‘Weekend of Christmas’ events will be held over the course of Saturday and Sunday, ranging from Christmas crafts, festive adventures, music, donkey rides and the chance to meet Father Christmas himself.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This will be another fantastic weekend of festive fun, when the house will look stunning, and there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy.”
The house will be decorated for the festive period, and will include an exhibition. The Making of Christmas will look at how the Victorians adopted ancient customs at Christmas time, and grafted on a few of their own to make the Christmas still enjoyed today.
Admission charges for the Weekend of Christmas will be £6.20 for adults, £4.20 for children; and £19 for a family pass.
For full details of the Weekend of Christmas, visit: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk