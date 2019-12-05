A WOMAN who received rapid-response care after a collision with a lorry has been able to thank her helicopter heroes.
Alison Winn suffered serious leg injuries in the accident in Pocklington in May, and was treated at the scene by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) before being airlifted to hospital.
Her daughter-in-law Laura Laverick is head of customer care at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which has a community fund for good causes. Laura nominated the YAA and was able to hand over £1,000 with Alison to YAA fundraiser Kevin Hutchinson.
Daniel Smith, managing director, said: “We’re always looking for ways to support the communities in which we build, and we’re especially keen to support causes close to the hearts of our colleagues at Barratt Developments. Yorkshire Air Ambulance provides a vital air emergency service to Yorkshire, and We’re delighted to be able to help such a worthy charity with our donation.”
Kevin , from the YAA, said: “We’re so grateful to Barratt Developments Yorkshire East for its kind donation. Having heard about Laura’s personal connection to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, we’re delighted to have helped her family and receive recognition for all the hard work the charity does across Yorkshire.”
Yorkshire Air Ambulance relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to provide a life-saving rapid response air emergency service to five million people across four million acres. The charity has two air ambulances, operating from The Nostell Priory Estate near Wakefield and RAF Topcliffe near Thirsk - both air ambulances cover the whole of the Yorkshire region.