YORK-based VetPartners has welcomed its first Channel Islands practice.

New Era Veterinary Hospital in Jersey is one of a growing number of practices that are part of VetPartners, which owns 128 UK small animal, mixed, equine and farm practices.

VetPartners now has 5,369 employees working across more than 450 sites and from its headquarters in York.

Last month, VetPartners signalled its intent to expand across Europe by acquiring three Italian practices.

New Era is the only RCVS-accredited small animal veterinary hospital on the Channel Islands and provides 24-hour care for pets across Jersey, as well as having thriving equine and farm animal departments.