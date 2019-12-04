A YORK care home has won glowing praise from a watchdog - four years after it was strongly criticised by the same body.

A new report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rates South Park Care Home in Gale Lane, Acomb, as ‘good’ in all five categories, relating to whether its service is safe, effective, responsive, well-led and caring.

It says the home provides accommodation, nursing and personal care for up to 80 people across two wings, one of which specialises in providing care to those with dementia.

The report is in stark contrast with one published four years ago, when the CQC branded South Park ‘inadequate’ and placed it in special measures, saying residents were at risk of acquired infections, trips and falls, some areas of the home were not cleaned to a hygienic standard and staff did not receive effective training.

The latest report said staff were ‘kind and compassionate and demonstrated a genuine desire to provide high-quality, person-centred care,’ and residents and relatives were united in their positive feedback about their caring nature.

It said the home was ‘warm and welcoming’ and residents benefited from a range of facilities, including a mock pub, café and cinema room, and staff kept residents safe from risk of abuse and avoidable harm. “There were systems in place to respond quickly to accidents and incidents and lessons were learnt when things went wrong,” it said.

“People told us they received their medicines as prescribed. People’s needs were thoroughly assessed, and staff made prompt referrals to external agencies when people’s needs changed.

“They applied their knowledge and skills to achieve good outcomes for people.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

The report said one staff member told the inspectors: “It’s the little things that make a difference for people. We try to remember those little things, so we can make people’s lives better,” and one person said they could not ask for a better home to care for their relative.