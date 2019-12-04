A TWENTY-year-old York College fashion student has demonstrated that the ancient craft of fine leather-working is alive and well.

Georgia Tyssen won the ‘Cordwainers Medal’ , awarded each year to a first year BA fashion student at the college by the Company of Cordwainers of York. Cordwainers were historically workers in fine leathers and the company is one of just seven craft Guilds and Companies which survives in the city today.