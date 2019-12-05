A "SAD loner" who posted a 17-minute anti-Islam rant on Facebook has been jailed.

And the online message, in which York man Louis Ryan Duxbury, 22, issued a “call to arms” against Muslims, has also cost him his home and his career plans.

York Crown Court heard a fellow sports science student at York St John University reported the post to the university authorities who called in police.

Duxbury was handed an 18-month prison sentence for inciting religious hatred.

The university has also expelled him and he has handed over the keys of his rented home, the court heard.

Jailing him, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, warned him his video could contribute to a future attack on Muslims.

“It has been a multi-racial and multi-faith island for thousands of years and will continue to be so,” he said.

“We have to live together in harmony because otherwise mayhem follows. I think you are a bit of a sad loner, but you have to go to prison.”

Duxbury, formerly of Wigginton Road, York, denied inciting religious hatred but was convicted by a jury.

His barrister Glenn Parsons said: “The full force of those 17 minutes nearly two years ago have been brought home to Louis Duxbury.”

A statement from the university said: “Incitement to violence of any kind is abhorrent and there is absolutely no place for racist behaviour or language at York St John University.”

Duxbury had refused to go through the Prevent anti-radicalisation process.

The statement continued: “Whilst we are saddened to see behaviour that does not reflect our commitment to equality and human rights, we know that cases like this are extremely rare amongst our student community.

"We are pleased that our students identified this behaviour as unacceptable and brought their concerns to us.”

Detective Constable Mike Holden, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “I hope this goes to show that people who attempt to stir up tensions between communities will be dealt with robustly.

"York and North Yorkshire is a safe place to live and work, and I want communities to be reassured that North Yorkshire Police will always take positive action against people who are threatening towards others because of their race or religion.”

The university added: “To support all students who wish to raise concerns, the university has launched a Report and Support service for students to report hate crime, sexual harassment, sexual violence or domestic abuse and we will continue to liaise closely with police whenever unacceptable behaviour is brought to our attention.

"We are committed to promoting and providing an inclusive environment at York St John University where people from all backgrounds can thrive.”