IN the run up to Christmas, York Musical Society (YMS) will host a performance to raise funds for a local church.

They will be joined by York Brass Quintet to perform seasonal favourites at St Lawrence’s Church.

YMS will be conducted by John Bradbury, while David Pipe will accompany the choir on the organ, and they will also play some solo pieces.

The YMS chorus of more than 100 singers are performing well-known choruses from Handel’s Messiah, for which the soprano soloist will be Kasia Slawski.

Kasia hails from Leeds and has many York connections, including gaining an MA in Music from the University of York, having been a soloist for the University Chamber Choir, singing with the Yorkshire Bach Choir and being choral scholar at St. Wilfrid’s.

The audience will be able to join in for some carols, as well as enjoying the choir’s rendition of several carols.

Tea and cake will be available in the parish room after the concert.

Any profits from the concert, and a retiring collection, will be donated to support the churches fund.

The event will be held in York’s largest parish church from 4pm on Saturday December 14.