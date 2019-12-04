THE family of a three-year-old boy who inspired a fundraising campaign when he was diagnosed with a rare cancer have announced he died yesterday.

Freddie Thompson, from Ampleforth, North Yorkshire, had suffered a relapse following intensive treatment for stage four neuroblastoma.

A message posted on the Freddie’s Fight Facebook page said: “It breaks our hearts to let you know Freddie passed away yesterday.

“Our beautiful, brave boy fought until the end but his little body just didn’t have the strength to fight the aggressive cancer that had returned.”

Freddie’s auntie, Gillian Thompson, said: “He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and those who loved him dearly.

“He was looked after so well by the incredibly supportive and caring staff on ward 31 of Leeds General Infirmary and we cannot thank these amazing medical professionals enough.

“They showed so much love towards Freddie and made the last few days a lot easier for us. Candlelighters staff also brought us a lot of comfort and support and created some beautiful keepsakes for us.

“We are also very thankful for all the support we have received from every one of you over the last ten months and know we can rely on your continued support over the coming days, weeks and months.”

Freddie was diagnosed with neuroblastoma last September, and his family and friends launched a fundraising campaign - entitled Freddie’s Fight - to raise £250,000 to send Freddie for pioneering vaccine treatment in America. To date the campaign has raised £448,870.

Earlier this year, The Press reported how a team of 12 created a pop-up shop in Thirsk which raised £10,000, with donations including designer clothes. At the time organiser, Heather Ellison-Jones said the week had been a success.

Funds were also raised through coffee mornings, dinner dances, and sporting events.