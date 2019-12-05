TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man with a “big and bright personality” after his sudden death.

Javay Mattis, who lived in Malton, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, aged 24.

His mother, Sue Munro, said the family had moved to Ryedale from Leeds 14 years ago with Javay attending West Heslerton Primary School and then Norton College.

“After leaving school he went to college in Leeds and then worked in construction and steel erection, with his step-dad, Dan,” she said.

“Javay still lived at home as he was a real mummy’s boy and loved my cooking. He was a tall boy, at 6ft 4in, with the biggest smile you’ve ever seen and a big personality. He was always smiling and dancing around the house.

“Javay also had a loud voice and they used to call him ‘the foghorn’ at work.

“He was a strong lad and loved the gym. He had also recently got into boxing and was doing so well at that and really showing promise.”

Sue said she had been in total shock at Javay’s death.

“There were no signs that anything was wrong,” she said.

“Dan and me were married in October and Javay was so proud to be a witness at our wedding.”

Sue said that Javay’s family and friends had been devastated at his death.

“It has been so overwhelming the number of people who have been in touch,” she said.

“I just wish he could have known how many people’s lives he had touched and who cared about him.”

A fundraising page has been set up in memory of Javay with more than £5,000 already donated.

“The money raised will be used to give Javay the biggest send off we can,” Sue said. “Anything left over will go to help charities and organisations that support people in similar situations."

Nick Tiplady, one of Javay’s friends, said everyone had been shocked at his death.

He said: “Javay was naturally gifted at everything he did, combined with his persistence to be the best, separated him from pretty much anyone else he spent time with.

“He always defended his friends in times of trouble even if it got himself in to situations, and he always gave a shoulder to cry on for his friends and family when they needed it.

“I saw him the day before he died and we were discussing mental health issues but he never mentioned to me that anything was wrong. Javay was just one of a kind and a real original. It’s going to be so tough saying goodbye to him, not just for me and his many friends but for his family.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so at gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-javay-mattis

A special boxing match has also been organised by TSM Boxing, where Javay trained.

The event will be held at Millthorpe School, in York, on December 14.