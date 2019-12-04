WASTE from the University of York which cannot be recycled is being turned into green energy and helping to power 40,000 North Yorkshire homes.

Latest figures for the last academic year showing that the university achieved a recycling rate of 53 per cent.

This is the highest since the university teamed up with Yorwaste in 2015 and reflects the steps taken by both organisations to educate students and staff about the importance of recycling.

Any non-recyclable waste is now sent to nearby Allerton Waste Recovery Park on the outskirts of York to be turned into electricity, meaning that none of the university’s waste ends up in landfill.

Yorwaste carries out 2,500 to 4,000 collections of bins (depending on the time of year) across the campus each month, with dedicated bins either being used for dry mixed recyclables such as plastic, paper and cans; glass or general waste.

And because students come from across the rest of the world, where different waste and recycling collection methods are used, an educational campaign has been necessary to ensure they, and staff, recycle correctly.

Mark Clough, the university’s sustainability manager, said: “When we started working with Yorwaste, recycling figures were at 36 per cent so to have now reached 53 per cent is a great milestone.

“It’s testament to the hard work of students and staff who are all very conscious about the need to protect the environment, along with the customer-oriented service which Yorwaste provides.

“We are continually looking to improve further as our contract progresses with Yorwaste over the next three years and this will be complemented by specific initiatives, such as the University’s own YORCUP reusable coffee cup scheme we have recently introduced and a web-based re-use system which enables unwanted goods and furniture to be advertised among staff and departments for reuse.”

Kate Anderson, Yorwaste account manager, said: “We’re delighted to have helped the University of York achieve recycling rates which are over 50 per cent and to ensure that any non-recyclable waste is received via energy from waste.

“As a local company, employing local people and supporting the local economy, we’re proud to be associated with the university and are looking forward to assisting them to further increase recycling over the next few years, as well as promoting the reduction and reuse of waste.”