YORK has been named the 29th happiest place to live in Great Britain in 2019.
More than 22,000 people across the country took part in a survey - ranking where they live by 12 happiness factors.
These included how safe they feel, how friendly their neighbours are, how good local services are and the quality of cultural activities in the area.
The research, by Rightmove, crowned Hexham in Northumberland as the happiest place in the UK - with Harrogate in Yorkshire in second place and Richmond upon Thames in London in third.
