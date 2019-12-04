May I congratulate you on an excellent article on the Pocklington Canal (Canal which came back to life, December 2)?
However you failed to mention that the entire length of the canal is available for fishing to members of the York Amalgamation of Anglers who rent it from the Canal & Rivers Trust.
Access points for this are at East Cottingworth, Hagg Bridge, Melbourne (no fishing in the marina) and Canal Head. In the near future, with the cooperation of the Canal & Rivers Trust, we shall hopefully be arranging a ‘taster session’ for young anglers on the water.
R Hutchinson,
General Secretary,
York & District Amalgamation of Anglers,
Count de Burgh Terrace, York