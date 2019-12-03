A MAN has been jailed for 8 years and six months after a York Crown Court jury found him guilty of raping a woman.
Joseph Barstow, 40, of Scarborough, was also issued with a restraining order and he was made to sign on to the sex offenders register for life.
North Yorkshire Police said the offence took place at a property in Scarborough on the evening of October 21 last year and Barstow was arrested in the early hours of the following day, following inquiries.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Steve Monty, of Scarborough CID, said:“I am extremely pleased that justice has been delivered for the victim and her family, who have shown massive strength of character and courage throughout this distressing process.
“No jail sentence can ever undo the suffering they have endured, but I hope the fact that Barstow is now serving a prison sentence brings them some comfort that justice has been done, and they can now start to rebuild their life."
He urged rape victims to contact the force, which would treat them with sensitivity.
