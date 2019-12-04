A NEW audio service exploring the Castle Gateway area of York is set to launch next month.

Part podcast, part poem, Conflux is a new free audio experience.

Starting by the River Foss in Piccadilly, listeners follow the in-audio instructions, to explore one of the city’s most fascinating and iconic sites.

Created by award-winning company, the Common Ground Theatre, the alternative audio tour is accessed via personal mobile devices and will remain available to the public for a year.

It is a “captivating and irreverent blend of past and present”, say organisers, and incorporates stories and anecdotes from 36 York residents.

“As someone who lives and works in this city, it was great to spend time in a part of town that I usually only use as a shortcut,” said Hannah Davies, director of Common Ground Theatre.

“Our city is full of history but that’s not everything that’s important about it.

“We wanted to capture a sense of now, brushing up against the past.”

To find out more, visit http://www.cgtheatre.co.uk/portfolio/conflux/