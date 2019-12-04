A BURST sewer which blocked a popular York riverside footpath and cyclepath for weeks has been repaired by Yorkshire Water.
York Cycle Campaign complained last month that cyclists and pedestrians using the path near Skeldergate Bridge were being forced by barriers to navigate muddy verges on either side.
Local councillor Andy D’Agorne later claimed lives were put at risk and raw sewage spilled out when manhole covers in nearby St George’s Field car park blew out during recent floods. He said someone walking across the car park could fall five metres through one of the holes.
A Yorkshire Water spokesman said yesterday: “We understand the inconvenience caused by the issues at the cycle path and car park which is why we have worked hard to fix them. We are working alongside York Council on ways to alleviate pressure on the network.”
