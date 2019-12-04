A FISHMONGER has failed to attend court to answer four charges of poor hygiene.

Trevor Douglas, who runs the Whitby Seafish stall in Shambles Market, is alleged to have failed to ensure food he sold was protected from contamination.

He is also alleged not to have kept his equipment and other articles clean, and failed to provide wash basins and other equipment for cleaning and drying hands.

He is charged with failure to have a written procedure in place to ensure that his business was run in a hygienic way and with precautions against food contamination and other food hygiene problems.

All the offences are alleged to have occurred on November 6, 2018. York magistrates issued a warrant backed for bail for him to appear before them on December 16.

The case is prosecuted by City of York Council.