PLANS for a new indoor tennis centre in York are set to get the go-ahead.

York St John University has applied for permission to build the sports centre at its site off Haxby Road.

The scheme has been supported by the national Lawn Tennis Association - which says the city does not have enough indoor courts.

Councillors will be asked to approve the project at a meeting tomorrow.

The new centre would have three covered tennis courts.

A report prepared for City of York Council’s planning committee says the Lawn Tennis Association supports the plans, and says: “There is currently a significant gap in indoor tennis provision in York compared to other similar sized cities.

“The only publicly accessible indoor tennis courts in York that do not require membership, are the three indoor courts at the University of York and these are not able to meet demand for the number of people that want to play tennis throughout the year.

“The proposed new centre will deliver a broad ranging tennis programme that will help support the development of healthy and active lifestyles for people of all ages in York.

“There will be an extensive junior tennis programme for children from the age of three years.

“There is also currently a large tennis programme for people with disabilities as part of the York Disability Tennis Network - however a number of the sessions do not take place during the winter because they are unable to access indoor courts.

“The new indoor centre will enable these sessions to take place throughout the year and will enable people with different disabilities to continue to enjoy playing tennis during the winter months.”

There would be three courts where students, school groups and members of the public can play without having to sign up for a membership plan.

The centre will host competitions and coaching sessions as well as summer clubs and junior tournaments.

Planning documents say the university’s sports park has already been “highly successful”.