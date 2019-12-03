THE Press's Toys & Tins Appeal is again being backed by staff at Benenden Health.
The annual appeal aims to ensure youngsters wake up to presents on Christmas Day and also enjoy a proper Christmas dinner.
It will assist the York refuge run by Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) for people affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence, and the Salvation Army, as it prepares to fill food parcels for people in need and collect toys for children whose families would struggle to buy them gifts.
A Benenden Health spokeswoman said it was once again delighted to support the appeal, adding:“It’s a very simple idea that creates a huge positive impact on the local community and reminds us that Christmas is a time for giving."
*The appeal seeks donations of new toys and other gifts, such as books, teddies, dolls and games, and non-perishable food. Readers wanting to support it it should hand gifts in to The Press in Walmgate during normal office hours, other than 3-4pm.