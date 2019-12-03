AN EAST Yorkshire primary school has had a £15,000 boost to help with its trips and educational resources, thanks to a local fundraising event.
More than 350 people gathered for the fifth annual Snow Ball, which has been held every November since 2014 in a specially erected marquee at Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe.
The event is run by Friends of Warter School to raise money for the primary school through tickets sales, a charity auction, ‘heads & tails’ and a raffle. After dinner and the charity auction, guests danced into the night to live music from Hull band, Ordinary Men.
Langlands Garden Centre director James Ducker said: “We’re very happy to continue our support for Friends of Warter School. The Snow Ball has become a firm fixture in the school’s fundraising calendar, and we’re very pleased to have once again smashed last year’s total raised with a fantastic amount of £15,000, which takes the total fundraising amount over the five years since the event was first held to £50,000.”
Friends of Warter School is a group of parents whose aim is to raise funds to help with the cost of school trips and other resources the school provides for the children to help improve their school experience. Fundraising activities have included raffles, tombolas, non-uniform days, race nights, fun days, discos, sponsored walks and, for the last two years, the Snow Ball. The group also runs a second-hand uniform shop to help find a home for pre-loved school uniforms.