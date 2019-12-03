A YORK cinema is to celebrate is opening next week by offering customers tickets for just £3 for the first five days.
Cineworld York, which is part of the city's new Community Stadium at Monks Cross and opens on Friday December 13, will also admit customers to its Imax screen for £7.70 for 2D films and £9 for 3D films.
Tickets for ScreenX, which will offer a 270-degree viewing experience, can be bought for £6.
A spokesman said the £3 tickets were available to book now for screenings from Friday December 13 until Tuesday December 17.
"The full set of film listings will be available to purchase online at www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/york from today," he said.
Standard entry tickets will cost £11 after the initial discount offer expires.
He said the new cinema will feature 13 state-of-the-art screens including VIP viewing screens, with an exclusive lounge, complimentary dining and luxury reclining seats.
General manager Nick Bashford said he was delighted to finally open the 'amazing new look cinema' to the local community.
"We look forward to sharing our love of film with the local community," he added.