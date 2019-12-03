CHOCOHOLICS named Terry, Teri or Terri are in for a treat.

Costa Coffee is giving away free Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffins to anyone of that name visiting their York cafe on Thursday, December 5.

The muffin comes filled with chocolate orange sauce and is topped with a segment of the iconic Terry’s Chocolate Orange as part of Costa Coffee’s limited-edition Christmas menu.

The one-day giveaway is available exclusively in York, London, Leeds and Sheffield, where residents are more obsessed with Terry’s Chocolate Oranges than anywhere else in the country.

For one day only if your name is Terry, Terri or Teri, as a name or surname, simply your show your ID at the Costa Coffee in Market Street, York, to get a free Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin while stocks last.

Each year sees the nation go into overdrive to get their hands on a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, with more than 38million flying off the shelves in the run up to Christmas last year.