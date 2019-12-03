A NEW partner has been appointed by a York law firm.

Martin Frost joins Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP from Lupton Fawcett, strengthening its offering regionally and throughout the UK.

A well-known figure in the region's corporate finance community, Martin's appointment follows an exceptionally busy time for the firm and underlines its continued expansion in York.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining a committed team and an ambitious partnership where the client offer has never been stronger. I share the firm's vision of being committed to delivering exceptional services tailored to clients' specific requirements. Andrew Jackson's corporate team has an excellent reputation and I look forward to helping to build on this success and working closely with our clients across a wide range of sectors." He has previously acted for companies, businesses and their owners on corporate structure and transactional matters, particularly for clients in the hotel, leisure and IT sectors. He joins at a busy time, with the corporate team having recently completed several high-profile deals from their offices on Foss Islands Road.

Philip Ashworth, who leads the firm’s corporate offering, said: “Martin's client-focused approach to the delivery of specialist legal services makes him an ideal fit for the firm, as we continue to grow our client offer regionally, nationally and beyond, so we are delighted to have him on board as a partner. Andrew Jackson's commitment to the provision of trusted, tailored legal advice is consistently recognised in our client feedback, so it’s important that we continue to build on the specialist services we can offer them."

Mark Pearson-Kendall, managing partner, said: "Martin's experience and strong reputation as a key deal-maker in York and the wider region will add even greater strength and depth to the expertise of our corporate team, at a time when work levels show no signs of slowing down."