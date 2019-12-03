A VEHICLE has crashed into a garage at a property in the Acomb area of York, leaving a gaping hole in the building.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a collision into a garage wall at 12.30pm today (December 3).
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Currently in attendance making the scene safe following an accident in the Acomb area of York.
"No persons injured but substantial structural damage to a domestic garage. Awaiting structural engineer and responsible person."
The vehicle was removed and the area cordoned off until the structural engineer turned up.
