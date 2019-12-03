A NEW facility has been opened at a York college by their very own ‘artist in residence’.

The York College University Centre will benefit the college’s higher education students.

Located on the third floor of the Learning Resource Centre, it boasts dedicated learning zones and social spaces to enhance students’ learning experiences.

The college received approval from the Department for Education to use the brand ‘York College University Centre’, and the area sits alongside the development of new facilities for the Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology. It will be used to support the growth and development of higher education, higher level apprenticeships and professional qualifications at Level 4 and above.

The centre was officially opened by former BA (Hons) Contemporary Craft student Kate Buckley, who has recently been appointed as ‘artist in residence’.

Kate said: “I am honoured to open this wonderful facility, which will support students and give them a sense of identity and distinctiveness within the College. This is their Higher Education Base Camp! As students continue their learning journey, moving through educational levels from 3 to 4, building on existing work and study skills, it is important that they feel the progression and the change in expectations - moving towards a successful future. This new space will enable them to do just that.

“I am also delighted to donate a piece of my work to be displayed, amongst other past and present students’ work. I consider it a huge accolade.”

Lee Probert, chief executive and principal, welcomed guests to the York College University Centre.

He said: “We’re proud to open this new University Centre, designed entirely with the ambitions of our Higher Education students in mind.

“This is a first class facility reflecting the high quality of our higher education courses. Higher education is an important and expanding part of the college’s provision and will widen the range of courses offered to students in the years ahead. It follows that our students should have a specialist area in which to work and socialise, aiding their progression onto the next stage of their careers.”