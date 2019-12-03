THESE are the plastics you can put in your household recycling bin in York.
Items with the 1 PET symbol - such as drinks bottles - and the 2 HDPE symbol - such as shampoo, milk and cleaning product bottles - can currently be collected during the kerbside recycling rounds.
Other types of plastic without these symbols - such as yoghurt pots, margarine tubs, some plastic food trays and wrapping - cannot be recycled at the kerb currently.
In October the council agreed to carry out a review of the cost impact of changing how waste is collected in the city.
For more information about recycling in York visit york.gov.uk/WasteAndRecycling.
