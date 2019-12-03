WHO doesn't love fish 'n' chips? There's no shortage of shops selling Britain's 'national dish' but how far would you travel to enjoy your favourite fast food?

The Fisherman’s Wife in Whitby, North Yorkshire, has been named as one of the UK’s top 5 fish and chip restaurants as part of the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards.

Organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, the awards are the UK’s premier competition for fish and chip businesses.

The coveted title of Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award is open to all UK fish and chip businesses with a sit-in restaurant as part of the main business location. The UK’s top 5 finalists are, in alphabetical order:

Fish City , Belfast, Belfast

, Belfast, Belfast Something Else Fishy , Milborne Port, Sherborne, Dorset

, Milborne Port, Sherborne, Dorset The Cod’s Scallops , Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire The Fishermans Wife , Whitby, North Yorkshire

, Whitby, North Yorkshire Trenchers Restaurant, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear

The National Fish & Chip Awards recognise outstanding restaurants across the country that are serving incredible fish and chips and providing excellent customer service.

Shortlisted businesses have gone above and beyond during the judging process to secure their place in this final stage of the competition. It’s not just about food quality; there are a wide variety of additional judging factors that make them great, including:

Excellence in the responsible sourcing of sustainable key ingredients.

Staff training and development policies and the provision of career opportunities for young people.

Creation of innovative menu options for those with food allergies and special dietary requirements.

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, said: “With party season now upon us, people around the UK will be gathering together to celebrate over fantastic food and drink. We can’t think of anywhere better to do it than in one of the best fish and chip restaurants in the UK.

“Fish and chips is the undisputed champion of iconic UK food, and these five businesses are offering the highest quality dining experience that money can buy. Huge congratulations to The Fisherman’s Wife, make sure you secure yourself a table there over the festive season so you can try their fabulous food for yourself. With traditional Christmas Dinner clocking in at over 2,000 calories, fish and chips might even make a good shout for your office or work Christmas party!”





Award category sponsor Alan Pearce, Field Sales Manager at Goldensheaf, added: “These five restaurants really do offer up a masterclass in how best to execute sit-in dining for fish and chips – showing true excellence in every way. It’s a pleasure to sponsor this award category, as you get to observe first-hand the hard work and commitment that each of the entrants shows. We’d like to offer our congratulations to each and every one of them and wish them all the best in their future business endeavours.”

The overall national winner of the Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award will be announced at the National Fish & Chips Awards ceremony in London on 23 January 2020.