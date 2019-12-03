A RAPIDLY-expanding tech company is already at risk of out-growing its new city centre offices, having welcomed 12 new starters to the business.

York-based RotaCloud has expanded to more than 30 staff, in roles ranging from design and development to sales and HR.

Four of the positions are new to the business which currently has ten departments.

Celebrating its sixth year in York, RotaCloud moved from York Science Park to George Hudson Street in 2018.

However, after more than doubling the staff numbers since the relocation, the business has already outgrown the space and is due to expand again in early 2020.

Co-founded by James Lintern, Joel Beverley and David Brandon, the start-up is the UK’s leading cloud-based rota software developer, with clients ranging from the NHS to Tesla.

Diverse companies of all sizes use the platform to plan and assign shifts, and log hours worked.

The team of new starters include web developer, Fabiana Asana, and Android developer, Sakari De-Meis, designer Sarah Burgess, who spent the last few years working as a freelance graphic design consultant in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, and Mark Sheekey, Andy Tomkinson, and Jonathan Rowley who join from Mission Labs, Amplience, and REPL Group respectively.

James Lintern, co-founder of RotaCloud, said: “We created RotaCloud to solve a problem.

"SMEs and business owners had been struggling for years to plan staff rotas and manage an effective staffing system, relying on Excel spreadsheets or scraps of paper, and so RotaCloud was born.

"It’s a straight-forward way of creating and managing a rota that saves loads of time, and is really simple to use.

“The rate that the business has grown has been fantastic, a huge part of that is down to the outstanding team we have here and so we’re really pleased to welcome so many new, incredibly talented people to the office.

"We’ve expanded our technical department with three new Android developers, three new web developers and an additional software tester, and our wider team with a new head of HR, an office manager, a PR manager, a new designer and an additional sales executive.

"But even with 12 new starters, we’ve still got roles to fill! We’re still on the lookout for an iOS developer, a Javascript developer, a marketing executive and a customer support specialist, however, we’re always keen to hear from good people, no matter their skillset.”