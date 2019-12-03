A MAN allegedly threw a pair of ferrets at a vehicle in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police said it was reported that a man had damaged a number of vehicles along Woodfield Road in Harrogate, using a ferret box to hit them, and had also thrown two ferrets at a vehicle.

Officers were called to the incident at about 7.30pm on Monday.

The force confirmed that a 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was detained by members of the public, and arrested by police on suspicion of criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. He remains in custody at this time.

At least a dozen vehicles were damaged, including smashed windows, dents and scratches, the force added.

The two ferrets are now in the care of the RSPCA.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, and ask for any victims who haven’t already come forward to contact North Yorkshire Police.

“This would have been a very disturbing and alarming incident to those who witnessed it, and we are keen to speak to anyone who has information that could assist the investigation.”

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jessica Errington or PC Nicholas Woods, or email Jessica.Errington@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190221285.