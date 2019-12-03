POLICE have issued CCTV images of two people they want to speak to after a theft at a York supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened at Asda in Monks Cross Shopping Park on October 7.
A spokesperson for the force added: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"The male is wearing a distinctive black hoody with the words “HOLME FC” in white."
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Paul Orange, or email paul.orange@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12190186452 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.