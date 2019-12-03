AN 18-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested after a car crashed into a tree in a North Yorkshire town.

It happened on West Park in Harrogate just after 4am on Friday and involved a white Vauxhall Corsa, North Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force added: "An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has been released pending further inquiries."

The force is appealing to members of the public who stopped to help at the scene before police arrived to come forward along with anyone else who may have witnessed or have information about the crash.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Corrina Graham-Merrett, or email corrina.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190218814.