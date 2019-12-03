A “SINISTER” teenager is starting a 16-year extended prison sentence for rape and other sex offences against two schoolgirls.

Michael Laverick, 19, attacked the two girls in the street, a court heard.

The Pocklington rapist threatened the victims, told them they wouldn’t be believed and left them with long-term mental health problems.

But the two girls gave evidence against him and he was convicted after a Hull Crown Court trial of a series of offences including rape and attempted rape.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Fox, of Humberside Police, said: “This investigation was a complex matter and relied heavily upon the bravery of the victims who came forward and stood up to Michael Laverick.

“The court heard how he was coercive and sinister, and about the danger he presented to vulnerable people.

“The court also heard about how the serious level of violent and sexualised offending affected the victims’ mental health in the long term.

“Not only did Laverick physically and sexually offend against children, he then attempted to intimidate his victims by threatening to cause serious harm.

“He told them that they wouldn’t be believed and it was their fault it had happened in the first place.

“Michael Laverick is a dangerous offender and he has received a substantial sentence which should protect the public for a significant period of time, especially those most vulnerable.

“The victims are very grateful that this ordeal is now over and they can look to repair the damage done by this dangerous offender knowing he is serving a lengthy sentence."

Laverick, of Denison Road, Pocklington, was jailed for 12 and a half years plus a three and a half year extended parole period at Grimsby Crown Court.

He was sentenced for rape, three sexual assaults, attempted rape, making threats to kill, two charges of supplying Class A drugs, one charge of assault and one of breaching a suspended prison sentence.

Judge David Tremberg declared he was a dangerous offender, which means that if he offends again before the end of the 16-year sentence, he can be recalled to prison for the rest of his sentence.