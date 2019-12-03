PLAYERS and staff from York City FC received their flu jabs in preparation for the cold winter months.
They gathered at the York branch of Nuffield Health to receive their vaccinations.
York City midfielder, Paddy McLaughlin, said: “We really appreciate Nuffield Health inviting the squad down for flu vaccinations.
“It is important that the players and coaching staff stay fit and healthy throughout the winter months, especially with such a hectic schedule. We couldn’t have been better looked after.”
Richard Vanson, sales and services manager at Nuffield Health in York, said: “It is great to be able to support York City and do our bit for the community’s football team.”
Flu is contagious and it can be passed through coughing, sneezing or by touching contaminated surfaces.
Most flu outbreaks usually happen in late autumn or winter and for most people, it’s an unpleasant but not a life-threatening condition.