A NEW Chief Executive has been appointed at Welcome to Yorkshire.

James Mason, 41, will join the organisation early in the New Year and brings with him experience in business growth, finance, marketing and public relations.

He replaces Sir Gary Verity, who stepped down from the role in March following an investigation into his behaviour and expenses whilst boss of the tourism group.

Mr Mason was born and raised in Bradford, and describes himself as a proud and passionate Yorkshireman who is looking forward to bringing some ‘energy and further creativity’ to the role.

The father of two is the former Chief Operating Officer of Bradford City Football Club and more recently Chief Operating Officer of global sports agency, First Point USA. He was previously a Broadcast Journalist at the BBC and in addition, has established and grown a number of businesses.

He said: “I have been fortunate during my career to fulfil so many of my childhood dreams, from broadcasting on national radio and television to running my beloved Bradford City Football Club.

“To lead an organisation responsible for putting Yorkshire on the world map is an honour. I am enormously proud of my Yorkshire roots."