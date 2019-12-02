A NEW bridge across the River Foss and an apartment block with more than 100 new flats are set to be built as part of a City of York Council scheme.

The block of flats would be built on Piccadilly and a footbridge would link the development to a new riverside garden space behind the Castle Museum.

The plans would see three blocks built on the former Castle Mills car park site between the Travelodge hotel and Ryedale House.

A seven-storey building will be divided into two apartment blocks - one on the riverside and another facing Piccadilly. A third five storey block will also be built - and a walkway leading to the new bridge across the Foss will lie between the two buildings.

The bridge will lead to the area behind the Castle Museum, which will be turned into gardens with a cycle and footpath running to St George's Field. There could also be a route created through castle wall to access York Castle Museum.

The Raindale Mill building behind the museum will be kept.

Two studio apartments, 36 one-bedroom flats and 68 two-beds will be created in the apartment blocks - including 20 affordable flats.

And shops and cafes will be created on the ground floor.

The planning application says: “The fundamental goal of the Castle Mills development is to create a dynamic urban living quarter with high quality housing and commercial uses as well as an inspiring public realm environment.

“We have adopted a significant level of consideration and respect for the historic assets of the Eye of York and the York Castle.

“The bridge makes reference to York’s industrial waterways with the use of weathered steel for the main structural beams.

“The external aesthetic includes an abstract pattern of the Roman numeral for significant dates that have occurred either side of the bridge.

“The graphic MLXVII is located closer to the Castle Wall side of the bridge elevation and represents the Roman numeral for 1068, the year Clifford’s Tower was built.

“MMXXI is located along the elevation closest to Piccadilly and refers to the proposed completion date of Castle Mills in 2021."

Money from the sale of the apartments will go towards building the new multi-storey car park at St George's Field - which will mean the council can shut Castle car park at the base of Clifford's Tower and turn it into public space.

The council's plans have been developed after extensive public consultation as part of the My Castle Gateway scheme.