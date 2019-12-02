A LAW firm in York that is expanding its business has completed its move into the city’s old fire station site. a
The former fire station, in Clifford Street, closed several years ago to make way for a £15 million development, including seven luxury apartments.
Now Secerna solicitors has moved into the3,000sq ft of office space - which is expected to create new jobs, although the company was unable to confirm how many.
However, the developers of the new site - Helmsley Group - said a plan for several restaurants to be included in the development has been scrapped, and Secerna will occupy the whole unit.
Jason Boakes one partners, said: “Secerna has been based in York since we launched in 2011. The city has given us a fantastic base for doing business with clients throughout the world, and we’re very excited to begin the next stage of our growth from such a landmark city centre building.”
The firm, which represents several multi-national corporations and small businesses, said that it has had “eight successful years in our current location, however, we have outgrown our current space.”