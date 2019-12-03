RESIDENTS and staff from a York care home took part in Movember - to help raise awareness of men’s health issues.
Women and men at Connaught Court Home in Fulford wore fake moustaches to pose for photos, with some residents making their own facial hair pieces.
Les Paling, a 79-year-old resident at the home, said: “We’re supporting Movember because we want to encourage men and women of all ages to be more open about their health.
“Don’t be embarrassed about going to see the doctor, that’s what they’re there for. I’ve always gone for a check-up with the doctor every six months, that’s why I’m still here.”
Movember is when men around the world grow a moustache and women step up to support them, all to raise awareness and funds supporting men’s health.
The home’s activities coordinator Fran Tagg said: “Taking part in national events like this helps our residents feel part of the wider community and allows them to continue making a difference.”