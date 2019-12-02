A MAN was arrested after being tasered by police following an altercation in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
North Yorkshire Police said the altercation involved a man and a woman on the swing bridge in Whitby at around 4.25pm on Saturday.
As a result of the incident, a 26-year-old man, from Middlesbrough, was arrested and charged with assaulting a member of the emergency services and using threatening or abusive words/behaviour, the force confirmed. He is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court later this month.
A spokesperson for the force added: "The man was detained after officers used a taser and pava spray."
North Yorkshire Police said that a 24-year-old woman, also from Middlesbrough, was arrested on suspicion of assault and using threatening or abusive words/behaviour.
