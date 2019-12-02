A POPULAR rock bar and restaurant in the centre of York has "with a heavy heart" announced it will be closing for good - but the site looks set to remain as a venue.

The owners of Gibson’s Bar, in Micklegate, York, have confirmed that they will be shutting their doors in 2020 after the owners decided to move on to new pastures.

A spokesman for the pub said: “It is with a heavy heart but a happy soul that we can announce that we will be closing the doors for good at the end of the year.

“We have dedicated our lives to this wonderful little creation, have had the most amazing times, made the best friends and while we wouldn’t change a thing, we are moving on and as we all know, all good things come to an end.

“We have had the most amazing journey to this point, enough memories for a lifetime of fond reminiscing, but we took the decision early this year to hang up the bar blade & Boston tin, the chef whites and knives, and hand the reigns over to someone else.

"As a proudly independent business for nearly a decade, we have stuck it to the big boys, the chains and their six-figure makeovers and are fiercely proud of being part of York’s nightlife and amazing food scene.

“We have been in talks with Heineken for most of this year, who are committed to investing in the building and keeping the place going, though in what guise we do not know."

The spokesman said he hoped Heineken would invest heavily in the building, and that by the middle of next year the work would be done and there would be a "shiny new business for everyone to enjoy".

He added: "A huge thank you to each and every single customer we’ve had, we couldn’t have made it this far without you and can’t wait to see you over the next few weeks to raise a glass to the memories.

“Our last night will be New Year’s Eve. We are moving on yes, but the business as an entity won’t be.”