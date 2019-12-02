A TEENAGER has been warned to behave himself or go to jail.

Harry Lee Powell, 18, pursued another youth into a convenience store during an afternoon and evening of violence in south York shops, the city’s crown court heard.

There he and others were so violent, shoppers ordered them out and the shop manager armed himself with a wine bottle and hit him on the head, said Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting.

Earlier in the afternoon he had stolen vodka from a Co-op store in Fulford and when he was arrested he was abusive towards police in front of children at York Hospital.

Powell, of Hull Road, York, pleaded guilty to affray at the BNT store in Nunthorpe Road off Scarcroft Road.

He had previously admitted theft and a public order offence and been sentenced for them by York magistrates. They were latest of 13 convictions for violence, public disorder and dishonesty Powell has committed since 2015.

He was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he doesn’t commit more offences and does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work.

“This was disgraceful behaviour in my judgement,” Judge Simon Hickey told him.

“You must learn to control your behaviour or when you meet someone like me again, it is going to be a long, long sentence.”

For Powell, solicitor advocate Neal Kutte said: “He is a young man who is immature, who doesn’t think about things correctly. He does show some remorse.”

Powell took drugs and drank alcohol.

Mr Sharp said Powell was 17 and had something in his hand, not a knife, when he was involved in the violence on the evening of March 25.

As well as being hit over the head he was also punched in the face by another youth and was staggering about as the group he was with retreated from the shop.