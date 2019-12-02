TRAINS are running again on the East Coast Main Line after overhead power cables came down on Monday, causing massive disruption to services.

The damaged lines in the Overton area north of York were fixed by 4am on Tuesday.

Superb effort overnight by @networkrail colleagues: the damage to the overhead electric lines near York was fixed by 4am and we can now run trains again!



We have a small number of @LNER service alterations this morning following yesterday’s disruption. https://t.co/W7LDyZ23jK — David Horne (@DavidHorne) December 3, 2019

Passengers had to be evacuated from three trains in Acomb due to the damaged lines.

Firefighters worked with Network Rail staff to assist with getting passengers out of the train using ladders at just after 2pm on Monday.

Crews from York, Huntington and Tadcaster also helped with releasing the trains, which had become trapped.

Disruption lasted all day - with delays of up to 70 minutes, alterations and cancellations depending on the service.

A Network Rail spokesperson said on Monday: "We’re sorry that there’s significant disruption to the East Coast Main Line near York.

"This is because of damage to the overhead line equipment between Skelton Bridge and Skelton Junction in the Overton area.

"Our response teams are on site and prioritising getting passengers moving again as soon as possible.

"At this stage disruption is expected for several hours.

“Passengers should check with National Rail Enquiries or with their train operators before travelling.”

Crews currently dealing with an incident on the East coast main line just both of York. Catenary line damaged. 3 Passenger trains currently stopped. Expect delays. @minsterfm @yorkpress @BBCYork pic.twitter.com/MC06Uy6qPR — Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) December 2, 2019

LNER tweeted: "Due to severe damage to the overhead electric lines north of York, all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations will be delayed, or subject to amendment and cancellation."

It advised customers to defer travel to Tuesday and said ticket restrictions had been relaxed for Monday.

LNER said that an alternative bus service was in operation between Newcastle, Darlington and York where available.

Transpennine Express advised customers not to travel between York and Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, CrossCountry trains tweeted: "Overhead wire damage at York and all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until 17:00."

North Yorkshire fire service said crews have been called in to assist with the possible evacuation of people from trains stuck due to the lines being damaged.

Station manager Tony Walker tweeted: "Ongoing incident north of York. Assessment being made by Network Rail to establish if overhead lines can be lifted to allow trains to proceed. Approx 650 passengers in total on 3 trains. Crews assisting with welfare, lighting and plan to evacuate if required."

