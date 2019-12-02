TRAIN services running through York Station may be cancelled, delayed or altered after overhead electric lines suffered "severe damage."

The damaged lines are north of York, according to LNER.

The company tweeted: "Due to severe damage to the overhead electric lines north of York, all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations will be delayed, or subject to amendment and cancellation."

Meanwhile, CrossCountry trains tweeted: "Overhead wire damage at York and all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until 17:00."