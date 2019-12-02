DAMAGE to overhead electric lines is causing significant disruption to train services running through York Station.

The damaged lines are in the Overton area north of York and disruption is expected for several hours.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We’re sorry that there’s significant disruption to the East Coast Main Line near York.

Picture: Station manager Tony Walker‏ / @sierra18NY

"This is because of damage to the overhead line equipment between Skelton Bridge and Skelton Junction in the Overton area.

"Our response teams are on site and prioritising getting passengers moving again as soon as possible.

"At this stage disruption is expected for several hours.

“Passengers should check with National Rail Enquiries or with their train operators before travelling.”

LNER tweeted: "Due to severe damage to the overhead electric lines north of York, all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations will be delayed, or subject to amendment and cancellation."

It has advised customers to defer travel to tomorrow and said ticket restrictions have been relaxed for today.

Meanwhile, CrossCountry trains tweeted: "Overhead wire damage at York and all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until 17:00."

North Yorkshire fire service said crews have been called in to assist with the possible evacuation of people from trains stuck due to the lines being damaged.

Station manager Tony Walker tweeted: "Ongoing incident north of York. Assessment being made by Network Rail to establish if overhead lines can be lifted to allow trains to proceed. Approx 650 passengers in total on 3 trains. Crews assisting with welfare, lighting and plans to evacuate if required."