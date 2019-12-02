CLIMATE change protests continued in York as hundreds gathered in the streets on Friday to show their concern.

The protest was a youth ‘Global Climate Strike’ called ‘YouthStrike4Climate’.

The young protestors filled the streets in the city centre to “fight for their future”.

The strike started in Market Square and finished in St Helen’s Square, with a series of marches including chanting from those taking part on the journey.

Before the protest began, Councillor Paula Widdowson, City of York Council executive member for the environment and climate change, gave a speech, followed by speeches from some of the youths involved in the protest.

This follows a previous protest earlier this year in September, when hundreds gathered in St Helen’s Square calling for more action on climate change.