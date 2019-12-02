THOUSANDS of visitors looked on in wonder as Selby Abbey was lit up as part of the celebrations for its 950th anniversary.
It was a highlight of 12 months of events to celebrate the anniversary.
Angela Crossland, head of community, partnerships and customers at Selby District Council, said: “We’re delighted that so many visitors and residents came along to see the Abbey illuminated at the heart of our town.”
The light and sound artwork, created and developed by leading artist Nayan Kulkarni, wowed the crowds.
Around 8,000 visited to observe the light show over three nights.