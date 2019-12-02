AN EAST Yorkshire man has raised more than £10,000 for charity in memory of his wife.
Jeff Wardlow from Bempton near Bridlington, was devastated to lose his wife Dawn, aged just 50, to a brain tumour in July 2014.
Determined to help fund more research into brain tumours, Jeff, 66, hit upon a unique way of raising money in Dawn’s memory.
Drawing on his extensive knowledge of local history, especially about Bempton village where he was born, Jeff began to deliver talks to groups and societies in his area, asking for donations to The Brain Tumour Charity instead of a fee.
Jeff said: “After Dawn died, I wanted to enable more research to happen, as I desperately want there to be a cure for brain tumours. At the end of each talk I give, I always include some information about the charity.”
When Jeff began his fundraising talks, he set himself an ambitious goal of raising £10,000 in four years. He has now reached his target within a month of the deadline.
The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK’s largest dedicated brain tumour charity, committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts.