THREE members of the same family have appeared before York Crown Court accused of concealing the death of their relative.
Michiko Yasutake, 76, her son Takahiro, 47, and her daughter Yoshika, 53, were not asked to enter their plea to the charge at the plea and trial preparation hearing.
They are all alleged to have prevented the lawful burial of Michiko Yasutake’s daughter Rina, 49.
The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, adjourned the plea and trial preparation hearing at the request of the defence until March 30.
He ordered that their trial begin on June 15. It is expected to last for two weeks.
The Yasutake family, of Bondgate, Helmsley, were released on bail on conditions including that they live at their home address, surrender their passports and do not leave the country.
All three followed the hearing with the aid of a Japanese interpreter.
