Police have charged a 25-year-old man with attempted murder following an incident in North Yorkshire over the weekend.

The incident, in Little Holtby in the early hours of Sunday morning, involved a 43-year-old Northallerton man who sustained critical injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information about the incident and has not already spoken to the police, to contact them.

In particular, they would like to trace a man and woman who left Club Amadeus in Northallerton at around 3am to get a taxi. As they climbed into the back of their taxi they were joined by another man who sat in the front passenger seat.

Officers believe that the taxi first stopped in the area of Elm Avenue junction with Elm Court, Northallerton, before continuing to Little Holtby and that the couple may have vital information that could assist the investigation.

A man arrested on December 1 in connection with the incident was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Quita Passmore of North Yorkshire Police on 101.