Children exposed to roadside air pollution could have their lung growth stunted by up to 14 per cent. A study of 13 cities in the UK and Poland found air pollution contributes to a higher chance of heart disease, strokes, heart failure and bronchitis, reported the BBC News on November 25.

So please explain why our council wants to put up a five storey car park in the city centre. The arguments about it bringing people to the city for shopping are not valid: the Askham Bar Park&Ride is very well used over weekends, so Park&Rides do work well.