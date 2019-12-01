CLAUDIA Lawrence's mother will suggest in a TV documentary on Tuesday night that the missing York chef might have been sex trafficked to Holland via Hartlepool.

Joan Lawrence's comments come in an interview for the 'Claudia Lawrence: Missing or Murdered' programme about the disappearance in March 2009 of 35-year-old Claudia, of Heworth, which will be broadcast on Channel 5 at 9.15pm.