HUNDREDS of Labour supporters gathered in a York square and sang 'Prime Minister Corbyn' - but Jeremy couldn't make it because he was stuck in traffic.

The Labour leader had hoped to join a march and rally in York city centre after delivering a speech at York College in Dringhouses.

But the speech started late and he then found it impossible to get to the rally in Exhibition Square near Bootham Bar because of huge traffic jams caused by other people travelling into the city, many probably heading for the shops and Christmas market.

York Central Labour candidate Rachael Maskell said he, like his supporters, was very disappointed to be unable to join them but would be back.

She suggested the traffic problems were a result of 'failed' Government and council transport policies.

She then led the crowd in a rousing rendition of 'Prime Minister Corbyn,' an adaption of the 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' song usually sung at rallies.

Crowds who had initially gathered in St Helen's Square were then filmed slowly making their way along Blake Street for Labour's final election broadcast before the General Election.

Organisers asked them not to display their banners until they arrived in the square.